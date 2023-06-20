We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TechnipFMC (FTI) Secures Deal for Julimar Phase 3 Development
TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) , an oilfield service provider, scored a contract from Woodside Energy Group Ltd to build and install flexible pipelines and umbilicals for the Julimar Phase 3 development, offshore Western Australia.
According to the contract, TechnipFMC will be in charge of the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) flexible pipe and steel tube umbilicals for the project. In order to connect four subsea gas wells in the Carnarvon Basin to the current Julimar subsea infrastructure that supplies the Wheatstone platform, FTI will deploy HPHT flexible tubing and umbilicals.
According to Jonathan Landes, president of TechnipFMC Subsea, the company has a strong history of outstanding project execution with Woodside as proven by the successful delivery of the Pyxis, Lambert Deep and Greater Western Flank Phase 3 projects. Woodside Energy holds 65% shares in Woodside Energy Julimar, which manages the joint venture for the participants.
According to FTI, the contract is valued between $75million (€69.27m) and $250million. During the second quarter of 2023, this award will be included in inbound orders.
