Neogen (NEOG) Awarded for its Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced

Neogen Corporation received prestigious recognition for its Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced. The instrument has won the 2023 Red Dot Award in the Product Design category.
The award acknowledges the efforts of Neogen’s design team in forming a system that creates value for food safety customers. Through the company’s merger with 3M’s Food Safety business, the combined team of scientists, engineers and industrial designers will continue to invest in the Petrifilm platform.
The News in Detail
The Red Dot Design Award is helmed as one of the largest design competitions in the world, established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design. Products selected within the Product Design category are recognized to be aesthetically appealing, functional, smart, or innovative, with outstanding design qualities.
In food testing laboratories, efficiency is held in high regard as regulatory or accreditation requirements require clear documentation, data tracking, personnel training and implementation of new monitoring procedures or audits. Routine microbiological testing is potentially an area that can be focused on to increase efficiency, by reducing the time needed to prepare media and interpret results.
Neogen’s Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced helps food safety testing professionals efficiently reallocate their resources to ease some of the effects of staffing shortages. This allows technicians to increase their focus on proactive food testing to manage foodborne risks.
Per a Research report, the global food safety testing market was valued at $21 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% up to 2030.
Last week, Neogen launched My CatScan 2.0, a significantly upgraded and improved version of the genomic test for cats, offering information on more than 120 genetic health conditions. The test is designed to be a hassle-free experience for both feline companions and owners, utilizing a simple, non-invasive cheek swab method.
The company also introduced a new and novel leading genomic test for beef-on-dairy calves, Igenity BeefXDairy. The test provides producers with insight into key traits such as carcass quality, average daily gain and the Igenity Terminal Index, which can then be used to market the calf’s growth potential to buyers.
Last month, Neogen announced the addition of two new assays for the detection of histamine, Reveal for Histamine and Reveal Q+ for Histamine. These easy-to-use lateral flow tests expand the portfolio of food safety testing solutions.
Price Performance
In the past six months, NEOG shares have gained 39.1% compared with the industry's rise of 7.1%.
industry’s rise of 7.1%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Neogen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
While Penumbra and Lantheus each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Haemonetics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
