General Electric (GE) Unit to Provide ATS Solution to Carlyle
General Electric Company’s (GE - Free Report) business unit GE Digital recently announced that it has been selected by Carlyle Aviation Partners to provide Asset Transfer System (ATS) software. Carlyle currently manages a fleet of around 399 aircraft. GE’s ATS solution will boost the performance of Carlyle’s total aircraft lifecycle.
The ATS software is capable of transferring critical aircraft records easily. This allows users to access and review the aircraft data during its lifecycle transparently and efficiently in the compliance, maintenance, and operational processes. The software solution minimizes physical work, lowers the chance of error and ensures seamless transfer of data.
Carlyle and GE’s steering committee had earlier worked together to develop the ATS software. Per the deal, Carlyle will apply the software solution across its businesses. It will allow Carlyle to optimally manage aircraft data. Also, other processes like end-of-lease transitions, maintenance events or aircraft acquisition, or sales will be simplified for the users with the help of ATS software.
This collaboration between the two companies is pivotal for the aviation industry. By adopting the ATS software, the special requirements of aircraft operators, lessors, and maintenance organizations can be fulfilled easily. The application also enhances the customer experience by boosting reliability and lowering turnaround time which in turn ensures smoother operations.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
GE currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks are discussed below:
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
GFF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. In the past 60 days, Griffon’s earnings estimates have increased 12.5% for fiscal 2023. The stock has surged 4.5% in the year-to-date period.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. IR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 7.1%. The stock has improved 23.5% in the year-to-date period.
Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has increased 30.3% in the year-to-date period.