Image: Bigstock
This Often-Ignored FemTech Industry Looks Hot: ETFs to Play
The technology industry has been a hotbed for innovation and growth, and one of the most promising sectors to emerge in recent years is FemTech – technology designed to improve women's health. The booming industry is often-ignored due to its “taboo” nature.
But how long can these off-limits resist you from investing in an industry, the size of which is likely to a $1 trillion by 2027, per a CNBC article? In fact, a $300 million investment in improving female health could potentially generate approximately $13 billion, as suggested by Women's Health Access Matters, a nonprofit organization focused on funding women's health research, per the same article.
Understanding FemTech
FemTech (a term coined in 2016), short for Female Technology, refers to software, diagnostics, products, and services that utilize technology to focus on women's health. This includes reproductive health, pregnancy and nursing care, pelvic and uterine healthcare, general healthcare, and much more.
The Market Potential of FemTech
The FemTech industry has witnessed a remarkable surge in recent years, with the number of startups in this space increasing by a staggering 1,000% over the last decade. As of 2022, the global FemTech market size reached around $60.7 billion and is expected see a CAGR of 9.40% between 2023 and 2028, reaching a value of around USD 104.7 billion by 2028, per Expert Market Research.
Why the Surging Demand in FemTech
Women make up roughly half of the global population, and many of their specific health needs have traditionally been underserved. Also, technology has reached a point where innovative solutions to these needs are not only possible, but scalable. Finally, societal shifts and increased focus on women's health rights have made it an opportune time for growth in this sector.
Key Investment Opportunities
Many startups are focusing on developing easy solutions for women's healthcare by understanding their unique demands and difficulties, which supports market expansion. There are numerous segments within the FemTech industry ripe for investment. These include Flo Health Inc., Clue by Biowink GmbH, Maven Clinic Co., FemTec Health, KBI Services Inc, Roman Health Ventures Inc., Chiaro Technology Limited, HeraMED, Grove Collaborative, NUVO Inc., and Athena Feminine Technologies, Inc.Â¿Â¿Â¿
ETF Areas to Play
Medical Devices: This includes wearable devices that monitor various aspects of a woman's health. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI - Free Report) is a good pick here.
Telemedicine & Digital Health Platforms: As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, telemedicine is more important than ever. Digital health apps are equally important. These are apps and websites offering information, support and remote consultations to women. Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC - Free Report) is an apt bet in this context.
Biotech: There's a lot of potential for innovation in biotech, particularly when it comes to reproductive health and more. iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB - Free Report) should be tracked in this domain.
Challenges and Considerations for Investors
FemTech has its share of challenges. These include regulatory hurdles, the difficulty of establishing trust with consumers, and the need for significant research and development. Furthermore, like any tech industry, there's a rapid pace of change that requires continuous adaptation.