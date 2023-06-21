See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of June 19, 2023
Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY - Free Report) , is a leading owner and operator of high-volume venues in North America that combine dining and entertainment for both adults and families. Shares of Dave & Buster's have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.93% and 0.02%, respectively. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily backed by robust main event stores sales. Also, expansion efforts and digital innovations bode well. Focusing on international expansion, the company signed two franchise agreements for opening new stores in India and Australia. The company emphasizes on labor optimization and cost saving efforts to drive growth. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have increased, depicting analysts' optimism over the stock's growth potential. If you're looking for a fresh pick that's set to soar in the near-term, make sure to keep Dave & Buster's on your short list.
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. The company recently came out with quarterly earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Perion Network, which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Content industry, posted for the quarter ended March 2023, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has also topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters.