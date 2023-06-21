We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) closed at $12.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 0.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.
Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.49 billion, down 9.47% from the prior-year quarter.
ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $99.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.96% and +10.56%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Energy Transfer LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.