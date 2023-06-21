We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed at $77.71, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 0.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 5.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.42 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $26.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.16% and -2.33%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.54.
We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.