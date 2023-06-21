Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Unveils New Android Rugged Tablets

Read MoreHide Full Article

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) has launched the ET6x series of Android rugged tablets that drive productivity and efficiency in the warehouse, manufacturing, field service and public safety.

The ET6x series consists of ET60 and ET65 — Zebra Technologies’ first 2-in-1 Android tablets, with a friction-hinge keyboard that helps to convert the tablet into a laptop in case of large data entry in the office and the field.

The tablets can withstand extreme weather conditions in both indoor and outdoor environments. The ET6x series of tablets are dustproof and corrosion proof. These have been tested for vibration, thermal shock and solar radiation. The display and optional scanner exit window of these tablets are protected with shatter-and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price

Zebra Technologies Corporation price | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Zebra Technologies’ ET6x series of tablets operate on the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor with artificial intelligence and machine learning. These have more memory, an advanced range of barcode scanning and the highest capacity field replaceable batteries.

Featuring Zebra Technologies’ Mobility DNA software suite, these tablets can easily be implemented, configured, managed and tailored for use in various industries and applications.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Zebra Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:

Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have jumped 53.5% in a year.

Graco (GGG - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.

Graco has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 44.5% in a year.

Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.

Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.5% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 26.8% in a year.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Flowserve Corporation (FLS) - free report >>

Graco Inc. (GGG) - free report >>

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - free report >>

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products