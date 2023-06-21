We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FDA Expands Pfizer's (PFE) Talzenna Label in Prostate Cancer
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) announced that the FDA approved the expansion of its PARP inhibitor Talzenna (talazoparib) in prostate cancer indication.
The regulatory agency approved the combination of Talzenna with Xtandi (enzalutamide) to treat adult patients with homologous recombination repair (“HRR”) gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (“mCRPC”). Xtandi, also marketed by Pfizer, is a standard of care for prostate cancer patients.
Following the approval, Talzenna is the first and only PARP inhibitor approved in combination with a standard of care in HRR gene-mutated mCRPC. PFE also filed a regulatory filing in the European Union seeking approval for the Talzenna-Xtandi combination in a similar indication, which is currently under review.
This is the second FDA-approved indication for Talzenna. The drug was initially approved in 2018 for treating patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (“BRCAm”), HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
Shares of Pfizer have lost 23.2% in the year so far against the industry’s 2.0% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The latest label-expansion approval is based on the data from the phase III TALAPRO-2 study, which showed that treatment with Talzenna plus Xtandi demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful in radiographic progression-free survival (“rPFS”) endpoint compared with patients who were treated with Xtandi plus placebo. The Talzenna-Xtandi combo reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 55%.
Now approved in mCRPC indication, Pfizer’s Talzenna will face stiff competition from Lynparza, also a PARP inhibitor, which is jointly marketed by AstraZeneca (AZN - Free Report) and Merck (MRK - Free Report) . AstraZeneca/Merck’s Lynparza is approved for four cancer types, namely ovarian, breast, prostate and pancreatic.
The AstraZeneca/Merck partnered drug is currently approved for treating two indications in prostate cancer.Lynparza was initially approved in May 2020 as monotherapy for patients with HRR gene-mutated mCRPC, who have progressed following the prior treatment with Xtandi or abiraterone. Earlier this month, AstraZeneca/Merck announced that the FDA had granted label expansion to Lynparza to treat adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCAm mCRPC.
