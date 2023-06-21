Accenture (ACN) Rises 25% in Three Months: Here's What to Know

Accenture plc ( ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) has had an impressive run in the past three months gaining 25.3%. The gain significantly outperformed the 5.4% increase of the industry and the 12.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. What’s Behind the Rally?
Accenture posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in three of the last four quarters, driven by improved segmental results except in Communications, Media & Technology.
Accenture PLC Price
Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote
The company has been gaining from a strong foothold in the outsourcing and consulting business. Accenture is benefited fromy the strong demand for its outsourcing front which assists clients to improve their operating efficiencies. In fiscal 2022, Accenture’s net revenues from outsourcing business increased 19% in U.S. dollars and 22% in local currency. Net revenues from consulting businesses increased 25% in terms of U.S. dollars and 29% in local currency.
The company has performed well on the acquisition front, strategically acquiring and entering into newer markets and diversifying its offerings. The recent buyout of Melbourne-based digital design agency, Bourne Digital, is expected to boost Accenture’s SAP offerings, particularly in the resources and health, financial services, and travel industries. Accenture‘s acquisition of Texas-based information technology consulting services provider, Nextira is expected to strengthen Accenture Cloud First’s engineering capabilities and help clients utilize cloud capabilities and tools more efficiently.
The company's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 1.29 at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023, higher than 1.24 recorded at the end of the prior quarter. The gradually increasing current ratio bodes well for Accenture as it implies lesser risk of default.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services can consider the following stocks:
Green Dot: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Green Dot's revenues suggests a decline of 4.5% year over year to $339.2 million and the same for earnings indicates a 59.5% plunge to 30 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all four trailing quarters, the average surprise being 37.3%.
GDOT has a Value score of A and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
You can see
Maximus: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Maximus' revenues suggests an increase of 6.9% year over year to $1.2 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 46.2% rise to $1.14 per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 9.6%.
MMS has a VGM score of A along with a Zacks Rank of 1.
Rollins: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Rollins' revenues suggests growth of 12.6% year over year to $803.6 million and the same for earnings indicates a 15% increase to 23 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 5.53%.
ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.
