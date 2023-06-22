We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BP (BP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BP (BP - Free Report) closed at $35.43, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.07% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
BP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, down 49.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.89 billion, down 9.52% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $248.27 billion, which would represent changes of -30.78% and -0.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.21% lower within the past month. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.76.
Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.