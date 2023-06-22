We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) closed at $91.65, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 0.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.7 billion, up 0.17% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $29.41 billion, which would represent changes of +6.45% and +0.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Duke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.72, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 2.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DUK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.