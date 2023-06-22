Cadence's (CDNS) Simulation Solutions Used by DB GlobalChip

Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) announced that DB GlobalChip has implemented Cadence's Spectre FX Simulator and Spectre AMS Designer to validate its crucial analog and mixed-signal intellectual properties (IPs).
DB GlobalChip will utilize Cadence's solution to accelerate the development and verification cycles of its IP, leading to faster time-to-market. The deployment of the above-mentioned solutions has resulted in a twofold improvement in the performance of DB GlobalChip while maintaining the required accuracy compared to their previous approach, added Cadence.
DB GlobalChip is innovating its design methodologies to shorten the design and verification cycles to meet the demanding design requirements for analog and mixed-signal IPs. The Spectre FX Simulator will help DB GlobalChip to handle analog transistor-level designs. Also, the integration of Spectre AMS Designer and Spectre FX Simulator will help to incorporate digital control logic and account for analog/digital interaction effects, added Cadence.
The design team at DB GlobalChip has taken advantage of the intuitive interface and extensive methodology support provided by Cadence's mixed-signal simulation solution, which includes the Cadence Virtuoso ADE Suite. The solution has helped deliver higher verification quality and coverage, along with significantly reduced turnaround times, enabling faster IP delivery to customers.
DB GlobalChip has leveraged the multicore architecture of the Spectre FX Simulator to parallelize simulations and utilize the “easy-to-use” preset options for tuning accuracy and performance in their mixed-signal and transistor-level simulations. This approach has allowed the design and verification teams to enhance simulation turnaround time by utilizing available hardware resources without compromising accuracy.
Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.
In May, Cadence
announced an expanded partnership with Arm to enhance the success of mobile device silicon. This collaboration aims to provide customers a quicker path to “tapeout” by utilizing Cadence's digital and verification tools and Arm's new Total Compute Solutions 2023.
CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 50.9% compared with the
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
Dropbox ( DBX Quick Quote DBX - Free Report) , Badger Meter ( BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) and Blackbaud ( BLKB Quick Quote BLKB - Free Report) . Dropbox and Blackbaud presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 10.1% in the past 60 days to $1.85 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12.3%.
Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of DBX have gained 22.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.
Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 92.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings has increased 9.3% in the past 60 days to $3.75 per share.
Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have jumped 27.9% in the past year.
