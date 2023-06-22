Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ingevity (NGVT - Free Report) is a global producer of high-performance activated carbon materials and specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 60 days.

First Community (FCCO - Free Report) is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Helmerich & Payne (HP - Free Report) is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the U.S. and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) - free report >>

First Community Corporation (FCCO) - free report >>

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) - free report >>

Published in

finance industrial-products oil-energy