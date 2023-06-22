We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Honeywell (HON) to Integrate F124 Engine Into AERALIS' Fleet
At the Paris Air Show 2023, Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) , through the International Turbine Engine Company (ITEC), signed a memorandum of understanding with aircraft manufacturer, AERALIS, to integrate the Honeywell/ITEC F124 Engine into the latter’s new modular aircraft.
AERALIS’ modular aircraft can be reconfigured to train pilots who have no flight experience. The aircraft can be used for operational training, display, surveillance and light combat. With a modular design, the maintenance of these jets is expected to cost 60% less than a conventional light jet system.
As a high-performance, low bypass-ratio turbofan engine, the Honeywell/ITEC F124 caters to the needs of modern light combat, advanced jet trainer and unmanned aircraft. The F124's third-generation, premium dual-channel Full Authority Digital Electronic Control reduces a pilot’s workload while providing strong reliability in fighter and trainer aircraft across the world.
Honeywell International Inc. Price
Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote
All the modules of Honeywell/ITEC F124 engine can be installed or removed. They can also be interchanged with modules from another engine without the need for special retesting, balancing or shimming. This reduces downtime, lowers maintenance costs and improves the operational efficiency of aircraft.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Honeywell presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked industrial stocks are as follows:
Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have jumped 53.6% in a year.
Graco (GGG - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.
Graco has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 46% in a year.
Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.
Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.5% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 28.5% in a year.