Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ABR recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ABR could be on the verge of another rally after moving 18.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Looking at ABR's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ABR for more gains in the near future.


