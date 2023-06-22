Back to top

Eni (E) Steps Up Plentitude's Minority Stake Sale Discussions

Eni SpA (E - Free Report) , an integrated energy company, stepped up discussions with a number of investors regarding the prospective sale of a minority stake in the Plenitude renewables and retail business, per media reports.

Per a Reuters report, Swiss asset manager Energy Infrastructure Partners is one of the many investors that is currently in talks with Eni over the potential purchase. Although Eni postponed Plenitude's IPO last year owing to unfavorable market conditions, it still intends to list the company. The selling of a stake would add value to Plenitude, facilitating future listing.

Reportedly, Plenitude, which had an adjusted operating profit of 345 million euros in 2022, might be valued at more than 6 billion euros (about $6.5 billion) in the private transaction.

Eni is aiming to sell 5-15% of Plenitude and might close a deal before Italy's summer break, which typically starts in August.

