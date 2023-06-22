We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lithia (LAD) Buys Wade Ford to Expand Footprint in US Market
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) has made progress in its expansion effort with the acquisition of Wade Ford in Smyrna, GA. Wade Ford will help Lithia expand its footprint in the southeast region. The buyout is expected to add $285 million in annualized revenues.
Wade Ford, operational since 1933, is a local Atlanta area dealership.
Bryan DeBoer, president and CEO of Lithia, said that Wade Ford’s strong reputation with customers and community support will allow Lithia to expand its operation in the highly competitive market.
The transaction was funded using Lithia’s existing on-balance sheet capacity.
With this buyout, Lithia has acquired more than $3.5 billion in annualized revenues year-to-date, setting the stage for another solid year of acquisition growth. Last year, Lithia acquired companies with a total expected annualized revenue exceeding $3.5 billion. It also acquired $17.5 billion in revenues since announcing its 2025 Plan, which targets $50 billion in revenues. Out of the $25 billion of the 2025 Plan network development target, LAD has brought off 70%.
Lithia is currently on an acquisition spree. In March 2023, it purchased Jardine Motors Group to cash in on the latter’s strong track record and market position in the United Kingdom. In June 2023, it acquired 13 car dealerships from the Priority Automotive Group in Virginia to expand its footprint in the booming Mid-Atlantic region. Jardine and Priority Automotive are expected to generate more than $2 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, in annualized revenues.
Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple income streams reduce its risk profile and position it for long-term top- and bottom-line growth. Despite current macroeconomic headwinds and industry challenges, the company believes that it is well-positioned to generate $50 billion in revenues and $55-$60 earnings per share by 2025.
