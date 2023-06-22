Lilly (LLY) Gets FDA Nod for Pediatric Use of Diabetes Drugs

Eli Lilly ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) announced that the FDA has approved the label expansions of its diabetes drugs, Jardiance (empagliflozin) and Synjardy (empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride), in children aged 10 years and older with type 2 diabetes (“T2D”).
The regulatory agency approved using Jardiance and Synjardy as additions to diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in children with T2D. Both drugs were initially approved by the FDA in 2014 and 2015, respectively, to treat T2D in adults.
Following this approval, Jardiance and Synjardy are the first SGLT2 inhibitors approved for children with T2D. Prior to this approval, metformin was the only other oral therapy approved for treating children with T2D since 2000.
The FDA approval is based on data from the phase III DINAMO study, which showed that treatment with Jardiance demonstrated statistically significant reduction in lowering hemoglobin A1c (a measure of average blood sugar) in T1D patients aged 10-17 years compared with a placebo. Jardiance and Synjardy work by increasing excretion of glucose in the urine.
T2D, the most common form of diabetes, is a condition wherein the body is unable to make or use insulin normally, leading to high levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood. Per management estimates, over 5,700 children are diagnosed with T2D every year.
Jardiance and Synjardy have been developed by Lilly in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim. This partnership was announced between the two companies in 2011. Per the terms of agreement, the companies equally share the ongoing development and commercialization costs. Lilly receives a royalty on net product sales of Jardiance and Synjardy from Boehringer Ingelheim.
