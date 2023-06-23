We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Retain Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Now
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG - Free Report) is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly measures and solid liquidity. However, rising operating expenses are concerns.
Factors Favoring GLNG
Efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks are very encouraging. As of first-quarter 2023, GLNG had 107.4 million shares issued and outstanding. There were also 1.4 million outstanding stock options with an average price of $15.74 per share, 0.2 million unvested restricted stock units and 0.04 million unvested performance stock units awarded. Furthermore, GLNG’s board of directors recently approved a buyback program of up to $150 million. This reflects GLNG's shareholder-friendly approach.
GLNG has a sound liquidity position. The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 2.16 at the end of first-quarter 2023, higher than 1.74 recorded at the end of prior-year quarter. The gradually increasing current ratio bodes well for Golar LNG as it implies that the risk of default is less. A current ratio which is greater than 1.5 is usually considered good for a company.
Key Risks
Total operating expenses at the FLNG segment increased year over year in first-quarter 2023. The uptick was due to 10% rise in vessel operating expenses. This hurt Golar LNG’s bottom-line results. Costs are likely to have been steep in second-quarter 2023 as well due to supply-chain troubles.
Zacks Rank
GLNG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
