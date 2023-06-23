We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Cheniere (LNG) Inks LNG Sale-Purchase Agreement With Equinor
Cheniere Energy Inc.’s (LNG - Free Report) subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing LLC, has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG - Free Report) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) .
Per the terms of the SPA, Equinor will buy about 1.75 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a purchase price that is linked to the Henry Hub price and a predetermined liquefaction fee.
The SPA has a 15-year term, beginning with the first delivery of the entire 1.75 mtpa of LNG.
According to Cheniere, the first U.S. company to receive regulatory approval to export LNG, the delivery of half the LNG volume mentioned in the SPA will begin in 2027. The delivery of the remaining half, which is expected to begin at the end of this decade, depends on a number of factors, including a favorable final investment decision regarding the first train of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project (SPL Expansion Project).
In a statement from Jack Fusco, president and chief executive officer of Cheniere, the SPA highlights the joint vision of Cheniere and Equinor for an energy future based on reliable, flexible and clean energy solutions.
He added that the agreement is expected to offer additional commercial support to the SPL Expansion Project. This project is being designed to incorporate up to three liquefaction trains for natural gas, with an estimated total LNG production capacity of about 20 mtpa.
Additionally, certain subsidiaries of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. began the pre-filing review process (pertaining to the SPL Expansion Project) with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in May 2023. They did so under the National Environmental Policy Act.
