New Strong Sell Stocks for June 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY - Free Report) is an independent upstream operator engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 60 days.

RCI Hospitality (RICK - Free Report) owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

GlobalFoundries (GFS - Free Report) is a semiconductor manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

