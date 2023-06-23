Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ACLS surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, ACLS has gained 11.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ACLS's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ACLS for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today