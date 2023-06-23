We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SQM (SQM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SQM (SQM - Free Report) closed at $69.65, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the chemicals company had gained 7.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.87, down 4.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.38 billion, down 8.49% from the prior-year quarter.
SQM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.45 per share and revenue of $10.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.99% and -4.63%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SQM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SQM has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.69 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.18, which means SQM is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SQM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.