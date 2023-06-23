We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alcoa (AA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alcoa (AA - Free Report) closed at $32.84, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had lost 1.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 7.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Alcoa as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of -$0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 117.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.63 billion, down 27.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $10.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of -94.62% and -12.63%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alcoa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 67.41% lower within the past month. Alcoa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Alcoa is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 129.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.39.
We can also see that AA currently has a PEG ratio of 12.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 10.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
