Harrow Health (HROW) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Harrow Health (HROW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.52, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical and drug compounding company had lost 12.31% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harrow Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.32 million, up 25.73% from the year-ago period.
HROW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $140.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20% and +58.7%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harrow Health should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harrow Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Harrow Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 308.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.16.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.