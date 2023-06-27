See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Cryptocurrency ETF (BITS) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 114.71% from its 52-week low price of $18.69/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
BITS in Focus
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF is an actively-managed fund that seeks to capture the long-term growth potential of the blockchain and digital assets theme. The product charges 65 bps in annual fees (See: all the Cryptocurrency ETF here).
Why the Move?
Experiencing a notable comeback, Bitcoin recently saw a resurgence surpassing the $31,000 threshold for the first time in months. One of the triggers of the surge in the cryptocurrency’s price was the request made by BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, to register a Bitcoin ETF focused on the spot market.
EDX Markets, a digital asset exchange platform, backed by investment firms like Fidelity and Charles Schwab, recently announced that they would allow trading on some cryptocurrencies, fueling investor interest in cryptocurrencies. Growing speculation that these institutional initiatives could prompt legislative bodies to address the classification and regulation of such endeavors is generating an optimistic outlook.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund might continue with its strong performance, given a positive weighted alpha of 31.19.