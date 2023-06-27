We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) closed at $53.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.62 billion, down 9.27% from the year-ago period.
SCHW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.64% and -6.16%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note The Charles Schwab Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.
Also, we should mention that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 3.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SCHW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.