Image: Bigstock
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $16.54, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 0.68% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.31% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.39 billion, down 14.74% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $17.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.03% and -9.48%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.41.
Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 4.98 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.72 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.