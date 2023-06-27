We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $219.06, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 3.4% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.
Tractor Supply will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $3.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.3 billion, up 10.26% from the year-ago period.
TSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $15.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.93% and +7.26%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Tractor Supply is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.19, which means Tractor Supply is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, TSCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.