Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Bank of Marin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE - Free Report) is oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI - Free Report) is mortgage bond Investment Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) - free report >>

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) - free report >>

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) - free report >>

Published in

finance