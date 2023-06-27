We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
PPG Offers New Color Options for Glidden Max Flex Spray Paint
PPG Industries Inc. (PPG - Free Report) recently unveiled six new trendy colors and a product label for its GLIDDEN MAX FLEX spray paint and primer by PPG label. With a lacquer-based solution that delivers a no-drip-perfect finish with a five-minute dry time, this award-winning product has revolutionized the spray paint game.
Glidden Max Flex paint ensures surface coverage with fewer passes than a conventional spray pattern. The elimination of drips and streaks also gives it a competitive edge.
According to a Glidden customer poll, blue and green are the most modern and trendy spray paint colors. Brown, green and beige were considered the most earthy and natural. According to the poll, black and blue are frequently chosen on outdoor furniture. These findings have been considered while selecting the six new color offerings by PPG.
Shares of PPG have gained 16.4% over the past year compared with a 6.9% rise of its industry.
The company, on its first-quarter call, stated that it expects adjusted earnings of $6.95-$7.25 per share for 2023. The guidance excludes amortization expense, non-cash pension settlement charge, benefit from insurance recovery and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring.
Factoring in current global economic activities, geopolitical issues in Europe and higher interest rates in most developed countries, PPG expects sales volumes in second-quarter 2023 to be flat with the potential for slight improvement or decrease of a low single-digit percentage year over year. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter are projected in the band of $2.05-$2.15.
PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) , Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) and Linde plc (LIN - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings for KOP is currently pegged at $4.40, implying year-over-year growth of 6.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.64%, on average. The stock has gained around 36.4% in a year.
Silvercorp Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current fiscal-year earnings for Silvercorp is currently pegged at 27 cents, suggesting year-over-year growth of 28.6%. The stock has gained roughly 3.7% in the past year.
Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days. Linde beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9% on average. The stock has gained roughly 25.2% in the past year.