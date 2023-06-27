Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 27, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) dived 6.1% on the broader tech slump.
  • Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) fell 3.7% after announcing that it would not continue to develop its  experimental obesity and diabetes drug.
  • Chevron Corporation’s (CVX - Free Report) shares advanced 1.8% on rallying energy stocks.
  • Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID - Free Report) gained 1.5% after the EV maker said it had struck a deal to provide powertrain and battery systems to luxury automaker Aston Martin.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks oil-energy pharmaceuticals