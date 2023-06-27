Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) reported $730.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to $1.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $703.71 million, representing a surprise of +3.86%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Korn/Ferry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Revenue- Total executive search: $212.61 million compared to the $206.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fee revenue: $730.87 million versus $699.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
  • Fee revenue - Digital: $91.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.47 million.
  • Fee revenue - Consulting: $175.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.23 million.
Shares of Korn/Ferry have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

