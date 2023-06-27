We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Trane Technologies (TT) Gains 12% in a Month: Here's How
Trane Technologiesplc’s (TT - Free Report) stock has had an impressive run over the past month. TT shares have appreciated 11.9%, outperforming the 4.6% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Let’s delve into the factors that have contributed to the company’s outperformance.
Consecutive Earnings & Revenues Beat
Trane Technologies reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the past four quarters. The top line benefited from a strong demand situation, especially in commercial HVAC globally. The bottom line was aided by strong positive price realization, volume growth and productivity.
Raised 2023 Guidance
The company expects revenues to increase 9-10% on a reported basis and 7-8% on an organic basis compared with the prior expectation of a 7-9% increase on a reported basis and 6-8% on an organic basis.
Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $8.3 and $8.5 compared with the previously expected range of $8.2-$8.5.
Consistent Dividend Payer
Trane Technologies has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion, $1.1 billion, $250 million and $750.1 million, respectively.
It paid $620 million, $561.1 million, $507.3 million and $510.1 million in dividends in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate its commitment to boosting shareholders’ value, underlining its confidence in its business.
