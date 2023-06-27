We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paychex (PAYX) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on June 29, before the market open.
The company has a decent earnings surprise history with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. The average earnings surprise is 4.2%.
Expectations From PAYX in Q4
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.22 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago actual figure. The uptick is likely to have been due to the expected demand for advisory assistance and HR outsourcing solutions.
Paychex, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Paychex, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Paychex, Inc. Quote
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is 98 cents per share which indicates 21% growth from the year-ago figure. The increase is likely to have been due to the expected rise in revenues and a controlled spending environment.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for PAYX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
PAYX has an Earnings ESP of -1.64% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings Snapshots
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%. Earnings per share increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3%. The top line increased 1% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%. However, the bottom line declined 35.6% from the year-ago figure.
Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5%. The top line decreased 4.5% year over year.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3%. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.