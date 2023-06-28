We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diana Shipping (DSX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Diana Shipping (DSX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.78, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had 0% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Diana Shipping will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.2 million, down 4.45% from the prior-year quarter.
DSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $269.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -65.44% and -4.1%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diana Shipping should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.97% lower within the past month. Diana Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diana Shipping has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.72.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
