AeroVironment (AVAV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2023, AeroVironment (AVAV - Free Report) reported revenue of $186.04 million, up 40.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was -2.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AeroVironment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Contract Services: $44.51 million versus $52.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.1% change.
  • Revenue- Product Sales: $141.53 million versus $116.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +91.3% change.
  • Gross margin- Contract services: $3.08 million compared to the $12.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross margin- Product sales: $65.32 million versus $53.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of AeroVironment have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

