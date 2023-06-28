We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viatris (VTRS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.85, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 8.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.
Viatris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Viatris to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.89 billion, down 5.45% from the prior-year quarter.
VTRS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $15.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.2% and -3.46%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Viatris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Viatris has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.72, which means Viatris is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.