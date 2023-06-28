Back to top

General Mills (GIS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended May 2023, General Mills (GIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.03 billion, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 billion, representing a surprise of -2.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how General Mills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America Foodservice: $564.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $581.53 million.
  • Net Sales- North America Retail: $3.07 billion versus $3.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Net Sales- Pet: $655 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $672.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
  • Net Sales- International: $744.70 million versus $739.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- North America Retail: $779.50 million versus $786.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- North America Foodservice: $72.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $86.38 million.
  • Operating Profit- Unallocated corporate: $191.70 million versus -$204.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- International: $66.80 million versus $50.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Pet: $133.20 million compared to the $109.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of General Mills have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

