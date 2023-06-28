We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Unveils TC22/TC27 Mobile Computer
Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) has introduced TC22/TC27 mobile computer for workers in utilities and field services, retail and hospitality, and transport and logistics businesses.
The TC22/TC27 mobile device features Intellifocus technology, which enables the user to scan bar codes from a distance. Its 16MP rear camera and 5MP front camera take high-quality images for delivery drivers and allow users to make high-quality video calls to distribution centers, stores and warehouses. The product is water and dust-proof and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Its lightweight design makes it user-friendly. The device is also equipped with an advanced Qualcomm Hex-Core 2.1GHz processor and 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.
ZBRA’s mobile computer is for firms that previously used consumer or lower-quality devices due to budget constraints, which lowered efficiency and productivity. The high-quality yet affordable device will aid the small and medium-sized sports and entertainment, transit and logistics, utilities and field services businesses with advanced range scanning, hybrid point-of-sale solutions and enterprise-grade manageability.
Its built-in support for Apple VAS and Google Smart Tap features will enable hospitality and entertainment businesses to verify tickets, membership and loyalty cards, and boarding passes stored in mobile wallets without the need for any high-end device.
Zebra Technologies Corporation Price
Zebra Technologies Corporation price | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote
This product will be available for up to three years. The company will also provide technical support for the same period.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ZBRA currently carries Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
IR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 6.7%. The stock has improved 22.3% in the year-to-date period.
Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has increased 29.1% in the year-to-date period.
Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Axon’s 2023 earnings have increased 13%. The stock has rallied 17.8% in the year-to-date period.