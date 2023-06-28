We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Eni (E) Agrees to Sell $300M Non-Core Congo Assets to Perenco
Eni SpA (E - Free Report) , an integrated energy company, and Perenco, an Anglo-French hydrocarbon group, signed a deal for the sale of Eni's participation stake in a number of Congo oil assets. The deal is valued at about $300 million, including firm and contingent consideration, subject to customary adjustments.
According to Eni, the assets are not part of its core operations. With this deal, Eni plans to shift its operations (from oil) toward natural gas, which is expected to account for up to 60% of the group's hydrocarbon output by 2030.
Additionally, the contract aims to advance E's goal of generating 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in net cash from the remaining asset sales and acquisitions during 2023-2026.
Eni, which has operated for more than 50 years in the Congo, said that the move is an essential part of its strategy for energy security and natural gas transition.
Eni is currently the only business committed to developing the nation's enormous gas reserves, particularly through the Congo liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. This project will use Marine XII's vast gas reserves to fuel LNG exports and expand Congo’s gas supply to international markets (with a focus on Europe).
As a result of the project, approximately 4.5 billion cubic meters of LNG are anticipated to be produced per year. This will help meet the nation's power needs as well as enable exports to Europe.
Eni is also developing agri-feedstock production initiatives in Congo, intended for biorefining.
