Image: Bigstock
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $12.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 7.91% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 6.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of -$0.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 107.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, down 60.85% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.27 per share and revenue of $5.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -105.92% and -54.31%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
