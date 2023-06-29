We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $110.56, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 4.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 48.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $184.51 million, up 50.5% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $727.08 million, which would represent changes of +9.64% and +25.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.44% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.8, so we one might conclude that e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 3.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.