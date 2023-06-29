We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) closed at $14.77, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 32.89% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.66 billion, down 4.08% from the prior-year quarter.
YPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $17.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.24% and -3.48%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.39, so we one might conclude that YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.