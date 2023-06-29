We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fluent (FLNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Fluent (FLNT - Free Report) closed at $0.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the data and analytics company had lost 3.27% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Fluent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $87.72 million, down 10.82% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $354.26 million, which would represent changes of -100% and -1.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fluent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fluent is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.