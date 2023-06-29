We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $123, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 6.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$3.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 175.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $288.81 million, down 93.92% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.16 per share and revenue of $6.47 billion, which would represent changes of -115.71% and -66.43%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.4% lower. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.