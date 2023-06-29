We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Dynamics (GD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $211, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 3.32% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $2.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.45 billion, up 2.84% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.66 per share and revenue of $41.37 billion, which would represent changes of +3.86% and +4.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Dynamics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, General Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.25.
Investors should also note that GD has a PEG ratio of 1.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.