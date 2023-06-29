We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) closed at $14.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.22% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Postal Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.33 million, up 20.52% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $62.37 million. These totals would mark changes of -0.99% and +16.95%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Postal Realty Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% lower. Postal Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Postal Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.49 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.
We can also see that PSTL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
