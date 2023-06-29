We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ingevity (NGVT) Awarded OK Biodegradable SOIL Certification
Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) recently announced that its Capa polycaprolactone thermoplastic grades have received the OK biodegradable SOIL certification from TUV Austria Bureau of Inspection and Certification. This confirms that Capa thermoplastics completely biodegrade in soil without harming the environment.
The SOIL certification is Ingevity's fifth TUV Austria OK certification for Capa thermoplastics products, joining certifications for WATER and MARINE biodegradability, in addition to INDUSTRIAL and HOME compostability. This highlights the additional benefits the Capa portfolio offers for agricultural and horticultural products.
Capa thermoplastics, when used in applications such as seed coatings, tree shelters, mulch films, plant-fixing clips, binding yarn and control-release carrier substances for plant protection additives, allow agricultural products to completely biodegrade after use, preventing the formation of harmful microplastics. This certification enables Ingevity to penetrate the multibillion-dollar agriculture and horticultural businesses with Capa technology.
Shares of NGVT have lost 11.3% over the past year against a 13.4% rise of its industry.
The company, on its first-quarter earnings call, said that it expects its sales for 2023 in the band of $1.75-$1.95 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $450-$480 million.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Ingevity currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
